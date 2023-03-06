Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB

    Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight demonstrate robotics capabilities to Sherwood Junior Ambassadors at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 9, 2023. The goal of the visit was to connect the Junior Ambassadors to LRAFB and showcase the role the base plays in their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023
    VIRIN: 230309-F-EW167-1056
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRAFB
    Herk Nation

