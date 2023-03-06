Airmen from the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight demonstrate robotics capabilities to Sherwood Junior Ambassadors at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 9, 2023. The goal of the visit was to connect the Junior Ambassadors to LRAFB and showcase the role the base plays in their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 16:35 Photo ID: 7683474 VIRIN: 230309-F-EW167-1056 Resolution: 5482x3656 Size: 0 B Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sherwood Junior Ambassadors tour LRAFB [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.