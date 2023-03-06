CMDCM Josephine Tauoa Visits RTC

Command Master Chief Josephine Tauoa, staff command master chief, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Sailors at Recruit Training Command (RTC) about her experience as a command master chief (CMDCM) and woman in the Navy. Tauoa was selected as the recipient of the 2021 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black Leadership Award and is the Navy's first female Samoan CMDCM. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

