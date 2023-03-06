Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMDCM Josephine Tauoa Visits RTC [Image 4 of 5]

    CMDCM Josephine Tauoa Visits RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandie Nix 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Command Master Chief Josephine Tauoa, staff command master chief, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Sailors at Recruit Training Command (RTC) about her experience as a command master chief (CMDCM) and woman in the Navy. Tauoa was selected as the recipient of the 2021 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black Leadership Award and is the Navy's first female Samoan CMDCM. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandie Nix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 16:31
    Photo ID: 7683471
    VIRIN: 230315-N-WB795-1104
    Resolution: 6396x4264
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMDCM Josephine Tauoa Visits RTC [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Brandie Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CMDCM Josephine Tauoa Visits RTC
    CMDCM Josephine Tauoa Visits RTC
    CMDCM Josephine Tauoa Visits RTC
    CMDCM Josephine Tauoa Visits RTC
    CMDCM Josephine Tauoa Visits RTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    U.S. Navy
    CMDCM
    Navy boot camp
    WHM
    Tauoa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT