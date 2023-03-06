Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 27 people to Cuba, transfers 32 people to The Bahamas

    Coast Guard repatriates 27 people to Cuba, transfers 32 people to The Bahamas

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant venture about 12 miles south of Sombrero Beach, Florida, March 12, 2023. The people were repatriated on March 15, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Marathon's crew)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023
    Photo ID: 7683416
    VIRIN: 230312-G-G0107-1005
    Resolution: 600x450
    Size: 112.54 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

