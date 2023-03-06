U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay "MAD" Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, performs pre-flight checks during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2023. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation highlights U.S. Air Force air power history, and serves as a memorial to those who have served by providing about 60 annual events around the world each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:20 Photo ID: 7683325 VIRIN: 230305-F-XZ889-1509 Resolution: 4820x3207 Size: 7.58 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.