    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 12 of 12]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay "MAD" Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, performs pre-flight checks during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2023. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation highlights U.S. Air Force air power history, and serves as a memorial to those who have served by providing about 60 annual events around the world each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    Airshows
    Demo team
    HFTC
    Demo Practice

