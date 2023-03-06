Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay "MAD" Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, performs pre-flight checks during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 5, 2023. The Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation highlights U.S. Air Force air power history, and serves as a memorial to those who have served by providing about 60 annual events around the world each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)
|03.05.2023
|03.15.2023 14:20
|7683325
|230305-F-XZ889-1509
|4820x3207
|7.58 MB
|AZ, US
