Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team's aerial profile is unique to the team and Maj. Wolfe is the only pilot certified to fly it in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

