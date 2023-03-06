Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 10 of 12]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, performs an aerial demonstration during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. The F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team's aerial profile is unique to the team and Maj. Wolfe is the only pilot certified to fly it in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

