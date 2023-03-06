U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepares for an aerial demonstration during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. Fiedler performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of one of the Air Force's premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7683322
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-XZ889-1532
|Resolution:
|4591x3055
|Size:
|7.14 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
