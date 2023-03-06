Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 9 of 12]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, prepares for an aerial demonstration during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. Fiedler performs precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of one of the Air Force's premier multi-role fighters, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 7683322
    VIRIN: 230305-F-XZ889-1532
    Resolution: 4591x3055
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

