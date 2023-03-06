Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, prepares for an aerial demonstration during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter. With its aerodynamic performance and advanced integrated avionics, the F-35A will provide next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

