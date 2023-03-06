Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 7 of 12]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II flies alongside an F-16 Fighting Falcon, an F-35A Lightning II and a P-51 Mustang during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. HFTC provides the opportunity for pilots of the four Air Combat Command single-ship demonstration teams to practice flying in dissimilar aircraft formations before the air show season begins. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    TAGS

    A-10
    Airshows
    Demo team
    HFTC
    Demo Practice

