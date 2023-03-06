Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 5 of 12]

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. The A-10 is assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, which is one of four single-ship demonstration teams within Air Combat Command, who travel across the United States, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:19
    Photo ID: 7683318
    VIRIN: 230305-F-XZ889-1062
    Resolution: 2999x1995
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023
    Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT