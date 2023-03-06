A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. The A-10 is assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, which is one of four single-ship demonstration teams within Air Combat Command, who travel across the United States, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7683318
|VIRIN:
|230305-F-XZ889-1062
|Resolution:
|2999x1995
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight Training Course 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT