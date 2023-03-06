Heritage Flight Training Course 2023

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II flies over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2023. The A-10 is assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, which is one of four single-ship demonstration teams within Air Combat Command, who travel across the United States, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10 and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

