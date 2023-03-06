New patented engine design proving great things come in smaller packages

Lt. Col. Brian Bohan and his team developed a new configuration of a gas-turbine jet engine which places the combustor outboard of a radial compressor and a radial turbine that are positioned back-to-back. This means the combustor, the compressor, and turbine pair occupy the same axial length.

