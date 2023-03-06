Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New patented engine design proving great things come in smaller packages

    New patented engine design proving great things come in smaller packages

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Lori Hughes 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Lt. Col. Brian Bohan and his team developed a new configuration of a gas-turbine jet engine which places the combustor outboard of a radial compressor and a radial turbine that are positioned back-to-back. This means the combustor, the compressor, and turbine pair occupy the same axial length.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:12
    Photo ID: 7683313
    VIRIN: 230315-O-DU699-934
    Resolution: 1200x630
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New patented engine design proving great things come in smaller packages, by Lori Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air force, engine, patent, Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Force Research Laboratory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT