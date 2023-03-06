Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    367 MP CO., US ARMY RESERVE, TABLE VI day fire qualification stage 1 at Range 35, 11 MARCH 2023. [Image 7 of 7]

    367 MP CO., US ARMY RESERVE, TABLE VI day fire qualification stage 1 at Range 35, 11 MARCH 2023.

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.01.1980

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 367 MP CO., US ARMY RESERVE, Horsham, PA, conducts TABLE VI day fire qualification stage 1 at Range 35. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TD) Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    Date Taken: 01.01.1980
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:41
    Photo ID: 7683098
    VIRIN: 800101-A-AW365-483
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 615.5 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    This work, 367 MP CO., US ARMY RESERVE, TABLE VI day fire qualification stage 1 at Range 35, 11 MARCH 2023. [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US ARMY RESERVE
    JB MDL Fort Dix 367 MP CO.
    TABLE VI day fire qualification stage 1

