C2F and USCG LANT hold HAB 2023 lessons learned meeting

NORFOLK, Va. - Members from Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Coast Guard Atlantic Area hold a lessons-learned meeting for the response to high-altitude surveillance balloon operations conducted last month. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high altitude surveillance balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

