Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C2F and USCG LANT hold HAB 2023 lessons learned meeting [Image 1 of 2]

    C2F and USCG LANT hold HAB 2023 lessons learned meeting

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.1675

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. - Members from Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Coast Guard Atlantic Area hold a lessons-learned meeting for the response to high-altitude surveillance balloon operations conducted last month. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, U.S. fighter aircraft under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and brought down a high altitude surveillance balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters Feb. 4, 2023. Active duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian personnel planned and executed the operation, and partners from the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation ensured public safety throughout the operation and recovery efforts. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.1675
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:12
    Photo ID: 7683047
    VIRIN: 230315-N-KK394-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C2F and USCG LANT hold HAB 2023 lessons learned meeting [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C2F and USCG LANT hold HAB 2023 lessons learned meeting
    C2F and USCG LANT hold HAB 2023 lessons learned meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    interoperability
    lessons learned
    C2F
    HAB 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT