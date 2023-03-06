WSEP 23.06

Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG Eagles assigned to the the 428th Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, take off during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.06 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron‘s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

