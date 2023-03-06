Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSEP 23.06 [Image 7 of 14]

    WSEP 23.06

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, approaches for landing during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.06 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron‘s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 7682881
    VIRIN: 230313-F-DB615-1346
    Resolution: 5803x3861
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP 23.06 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

