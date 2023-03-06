WSEP 23.06

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, approaches for landing during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.06 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron‘s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

