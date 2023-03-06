From left, a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia and a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, fly in a two-ship dissimilar formation during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.06 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron‘s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 10:52 Photo ID: 7682878 VIRIN: 230313-F-DB615-1178 Resolution: 4691x3121 Size: 4.13 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WSEP 23.06 [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.