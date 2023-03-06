WSEP 23.06

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, approach for landing during Weapons System Evaluation Program 23.06 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 13, 2023. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron‘s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 10:51
|Photo ID:
|7682875
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-DB615-1021
|Resolution:
|4511x3001
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
