    SECDEF hosts virtual UDCG [Image 6 of 7]

    SECDEF hosts virtual UDCG

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, right, and Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander hold a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting with world leaders at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 15, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 10:47
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    DoD
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    SecDef
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

