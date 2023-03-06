Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Champ of the Week - Jill Warye [Image 3 of 5]

    Champ of the Week - Jill Warye

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Damon, 6th Air Refueling Wing vice commander, congratulates Jill Warye, 6th Contracting Squadron lead trainer, during the Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2023. Warye was recognized for actively working with the U.S. Space Force to assist with their contracting needs before a memorandum of agreement was established. Warye was also the lead in executing bowling alley renovations, heightening morale for the entire installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 09:37
    Photo ID: 7682698
    VIRIN: 230314-F-IA158-1027
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.94 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Champ of the Week - Jill Warye [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    230314-F-IA158-1019

    TAGS

    Contracting
    MacDill
    Air Force
    Recognition
    Champ of the Week
    Space Force

