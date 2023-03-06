Champ of the Week - Jill Warye

Jill Warye, 6th Contracting Squadron lead trainer, signs her name during the Champion of the Week recognition at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 14, 2023. Warye was recognized for actively working with the U.S. Space Force to assist with their contracting needs before a memorandum of agreement was established. Warye was also the lead in executing bowling alley renovations, heightening morale for the entire installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

