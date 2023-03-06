Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence, meets with Guardian students for lunch, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 14, 2023. Gagnon and the students discussed the student life in the training environment of Goodfellow and what to expect once graduating from technical training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

