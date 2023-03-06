Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow [Image 2 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence, poses for a photo with Space Force Detachment 1 leadership, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 14, 2023. The 533rd TRS Det 1 is a unit hosted on Goodfellow that belongs to the STARCOM, at the geographically separated Vandenberg Space Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 09:38
    Photo ID: 7682691
    VIRIN: 230314-F-QS607-1041
    Resolution: 4846x3462
    Size: 9.07 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow
    Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow
    Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow
    Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow
    Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Intel
    intelligence
    Visit
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT