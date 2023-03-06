U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence, poses for a photo with Space Force Detachment 1 leadership, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 14, 2023. The 533rd TRS Det 1 is a unit hosted on Goodfellow that belongs to the STARCOM, at the geographically separated Vandenberg Space Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 09:38 Photo ID: 7682691 VIRIN: 230314-F-QS607-1041 Resolution: 4846x3462 Size: 9.07 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.