Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence, poses for a photo with Space Force Detachment 1 leadership, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 14, 2023. The 533rd TRS Det 1 is a unit hosted on Goodfellow that belongs to the STARCOM, at the geographically separated Vandenberg Space Base, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 09:38
|Photo ID:
|7682691
|VIRIN:
|230314-F-QS607-1041
|Resolution:
|4846x3462
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
