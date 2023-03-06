Maj. Gen. Gagnon connects with Guardians at Goodfellow

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence, meets with international intelligence officers, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 14, 2023. The International Intelligence Officer School has three classes ranging from three weeks to three months long, with up to 20 students at a time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

