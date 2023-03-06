Marines of the Battle Color Detachment perform at Whitworth University, Spokane Washington.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Captain Kelsey I. Hastings, Platoon Commander, Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, speaks with a veteran after performing at Whitworth University, Spokane Washington, March 09, 2023. The performance was part of the annual Battle Color Detachment Tour, extending along the west coast. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
