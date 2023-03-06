230314-N-ZA692-2023 ARABIAN GULF (March 14, 2023) A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician jumps from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, in the Arabian Gulf, March 14, 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 08:06
|Photo ID:
|7682583
|VIRIN:
|230314-N-ZA692-2023
|Resolution:
|4626x3078
|Size:
|674.49 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMX 2023 CTF Mine Countermeasures Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
