IMX 2023 CTF Mine Countermeasures Operations

230314-N-ZA692-2294 ARABIAN GULF (March 14, 2023) U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians prepare to jump from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, in the Arabian Gulf, March 14, 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Location: ARABIAN GULF