IMX 2023 CTF Mine Countermeasures Operations

230314-N-ZA692-1183 ARABIAN GULF (March 14, 2023) Combined Task Force Mine Countermeasures operate in the Arabian Gulf during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, March 14, 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 08:06
|Photo ID:
|7682575
|VIRIN:
|230314-N-ZA692-1183
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|814.01 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
