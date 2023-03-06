Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX 2023 CTF Mine Countermeasures Operations [Image 2 of 10]

    IMX 2023 CTF Mine Countermeasures Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230314-N-ZA692-1183 ARABIAN GULF (March 14, 2023) Combined Task Force Mine Countermeasures operate in the Arabian Gulf during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023, March 14, 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    This work, IMX 2023 CTF Mine Countermeasures Operations [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mine countermeasures
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    IMX 23

