Children from the 423d Air Base Group community watch a pinewood race at RAF Alconbury, England, March 11, 2023. The children were participating in a pinewood derby wherein children from the 423d Air Base Group community competed against each other in both design and speed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 06:35 Photo ID: 7682457 VIRIN: 230311-F-BW249-1040 Resolution: 6514x4777 Size: 5.44 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinders host Pinewood Derby races [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.