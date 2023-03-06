Children from the 423d Air Base Group community watch a pinewood race at RAF Alconbury, England, March 11, 2023. The children were participating in a pinewood derby wherein children from the 423d Air Base Group community competed against each other in both design and speed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 06:35
|Photo ID:
|7682457
|VIRIN:
|230311-F-BW249-1040
|Resolution:
|6514x4777
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders host Pinewood Derby races [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
