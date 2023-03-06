Pinewood derby cars sit on a table at RAF Alconbury, England, March 11, 2023. They were made by children from the 423d Air Base Group community and judged on both their speed and design. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 06:35
|Photo ID:
|7682456
|VIRIN:
|230311-F-BW249-1037
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinders host Pinewood Derby races [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT