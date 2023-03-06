Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marauder of the Week - TSgt Forrest Patten [Image 3 of 4]

    Marauder of the Week - TSgt Forrest Patten

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Forrest Patten, a 386th Air Expeditionary Wing weapons safety manager, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 14, 2023. Patten oversees 19 additional duty weapon safety programs and works with 38 weapons safety representatives from U.S. and coalition forces across three bases in the area of responsibility to ensure safety is always a top priority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    safety
    centcom
    afcent
    C-130

