Marauder of the Week - TSgt Forrest Patten

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Forrest Patten, a 386th Air Expeditionary Wing weapons safety manager, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 14, 2023. Patten oversees 19 additional duty weapon safety programs and works with 38 weapons safety representatives from U.S. and coalition forces across three bases in the area of responsibility to ensure safety is always a top priority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

