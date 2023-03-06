An attendee at a Women’s History Month event asks a question at RAF Croughton, England, March 8, 2023. The event provided an opportunity for Airmen to discuss challenges faced by women and how the U.S. Air Force continues to focus on diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 04:47 Photo ID: 7682399 VIRIN: 230308-F-BW249-1005 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.26 MB Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Croughton hosts women’s history panel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.