A Women’s History Month Panel responds to a question at RAF Croughton, England, March 8, 2023. The event provided an opportunity to discuss challenges faced by women and how the U.S. Air Force continues to focus on diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 04:47 Photo ID: 7682398 VIRIN: 230308-F-BW249-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.2 MB Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Croughton hosts women’s history panel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.