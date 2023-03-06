Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Croughton hosts women’s history panel [Image 3 of 5]

    RAF Croughton hosts women’s history panel

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A Women’s History Month Panel responds to a question at RAF Croughton, England, March 8, 2023. The event provided an opportunity to discuss challenges faced by women and how the U.S. Air Force continues to focus on diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 04:47
    Photo ID: 7682397
    VIRIN: 230308-F-BW249-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Croughton hosts women’s history panel [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

