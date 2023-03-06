Team’s Souda’s Newest ALDC Graduates March 2023

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 9, 2023) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay receives an Advanced Leadership Development Course Certificates of Completion from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, and Master Chief Francisco Vargas, command master chief, NSA Souda Bay, on March 9, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

