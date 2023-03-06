524th Military Intelligence Battalion HEAT training

Soldiers from the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, participated in the HMMWV Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT), March 3, 2023. This training focuses on familiarizing Soldiers with proper techniques in the event of a vehicle rollover.



(Photo by 524th Military Intelligence Battalion)



Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR