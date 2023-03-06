Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    524th Military Intelligence Battalion HEAT training [Image 4 of 10]

    524th Military Intelligence Battalion HEAT training

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers from the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, participated in the HMMWV Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT), March 3, 2023. This training focuses on familiarizing Soldiers with proper techniques in the event of a vehicle rollover.

    (Photo by 524th Military Intelligence Battalion)

    This work, 524th Military Intelligence Battalion HEAT training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

