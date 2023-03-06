Soldiers from the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, participated in the HMMWV Egress Assistance Trainer (HEAT), March 3, 2023. This training focuses on familiarizing Soldiers with proper techniques in the event of a vehicle rollover.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 03:03 Photo ID: 7682261 VIRIN: 230303-A-PJ102-902 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 0 B Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 524th Military Intelligence Battalion HEAT training [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.