    Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Manvir Gill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Savion Weaver (left), from Prince George County, Maryland, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Benjamin Tepe, from Cincinnati, both assigned to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, mount a missile to a F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Mar. 11, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Manvir Gill)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 02:03
    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy
    IO903

