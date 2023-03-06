Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts volleyball tournament [Image 5 of 6]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts volleyball tournament

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Lance Kell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of the Ball Busters receive their first-place prize after beating The Volleyballers in the finals of a volleyball tournament at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2023. The volleyball tournament was a community relations event hosted by Marine Corps Community Services Iwakuni and was designed to strengthen the relationship between Americans and Japanese through competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lance Kell)

    Volleyball
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Tournament
    COMREL
    Competition
    Community Relationship

