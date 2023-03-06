Members of the Ball Busters receive their first-place prize after beating The Volleyballers in the finals of a volleyball tournament at the Atago Sports Complex, Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2023. The volleyball tournament was a community relations event hosted by Marine Corps Community Services Iwakuni and was designed to strengthen the relationship between Americans and Japanese through competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lance Kell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 02:15 Photo ID: 7682206 VIRIN: 230312-M-YW498-1102 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.3 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosts volleyball tournament [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Lance Kell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.