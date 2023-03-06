U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Performs during Cutlass Express 2023

230313-N-FV745-2186 MOMBASA, Kenya (March 13, 2023) Musician Third Class Bobby Novoa lead vocalist, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Rock Band known as Flagship, sings for students and teachers at the Khandija Secondary School in Mombasa, Kenya in support of exercise Cutlass Express 23, March 13, 2023. Cutlass Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement techniques, promote safety and security in the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

