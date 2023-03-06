Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Performs during Cutlass Express 2023 [Image 2 of 9]

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band Performs during Cutlass Express 2023

    KENYA

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230313-N-FV745-1348 MOMBASA, Kenya (March 12, 2023) Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Rock Band known as Flagship, perform for students and teachers at the Khandija Secondary School in Mombasa, Kenya in support of exercise Cutlass Express 23, March 12, 2023. Cutlass Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVAF) and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) is designed to assess and improve combined maritime law enforcement techniques, promote safety and security in the Western Indian Ocean, and increase interoperability between participating nations. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released

