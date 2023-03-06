USS Essex Sailors Volunteer for UTR

SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) pose for a group photo during a United Through Reading volunteer event in San Diego, March 4, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Essex Public Affairs Office)

