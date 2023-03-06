Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge [Image 14 of 15]

    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, participated in the Winged Vigilance Fitness Challenge at the ACFT Field, February 23, 2023. The event challenged the Soldiers on their muscular, anaerobic, and aerobic endurance and they competed against each other to gain the title of the fittest Soldier in the battalion.

    (Photo by 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 01:11
    Photo ID: 7682184
    VIRIN: 230223-A-PJ102-945
    Resolution: 2048x1356
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge
    3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT