3rd Military Intelligence Battalion Soldiers complete Fitness Challenge

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, participated in the Winged Vigilance Fitness Challenge at the ACFT Field, February 23, 2023. The event challenged the Soldiers on their muscular, anaerobic, and aerobic endurance and they competed against each other to gain the title of the fittest Soldier in the battalion.



(Photo by 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion)

