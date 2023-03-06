PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2023) – Ensign Michael Brooks (left), from Los Angeles, and Ensign Nathan Karr, from Cleveland, review operational guides on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 14. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 00:22 Photo ID: 7682125 VIRIN: 230314-N-UA460-0093 Resolution: 5367x4480 Size: 902.84 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Stand Watch on the Ship's Bridge [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.