USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Stand Watch on the Ship's Bridge

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2023) – Seaman Jalen Bryant, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, stands helm watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 14. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Date Taken: 03.14.2023
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA