    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Stand Watch on the Ship's Bridge [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Stand Watch on the Ship's Bridge

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2023) – Seaman Jalen Bryant, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, stands helm watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 14. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Stand Watch on the Ship's Bridge [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

