Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, visits NSF Diego Garcia

BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, poses for a group photo with overseas general scheduled employees during his visit to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia March 14, 2023. While in Diego Garcia, Lahti toured tenant commands and facilities on the island, and met with service members, government contractors and overseas general scheduled employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

