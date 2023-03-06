Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, visits NSF Diego Garcia [Image 8 of 8]

    Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, visits NSF Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia – Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Commander, Navy Region Japan, poses for a group photo with overseas general scheduled employees during his visit to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia March 14, 2023. While in Diego Garcia, Lahti toured tenant commands and facilities on the island, and met with service members, government contractors and overseas general scheduled employees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 23:44
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    CNFJ
    Admiral
    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    CNRJ
    Indo-Pacific

